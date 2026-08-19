Know Before You Go – August 19 Wacky Wednesday at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust

Know Before You Go – August 19 Wacky Wednesday at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust

Cheryl Conglogue

Tonight, Wednesday August 19th is Wacky Wednesday at Speedway Presented b Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Here's what you need to know before you go!

The pits open tonight at 4 p.m. with the gates opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps will begin at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7 p.m.

Pit Admission is $20.00 Grandstand admission is:

  • 5 and Under - Free
  • Ages 6-15 - $5.00
  • Ages 16-64 - $10.00
  • Ages 65+ and Veterans - $5.00

Scheduled tonight are:

  • Kids Bike Racing
  • Race Your Neighbor
  • Vintage Racing
  • King's Concessions Crown Vics 50 Laps - $1000 to Win
  • Judy's Road Runners 50 Laps - $1000 to Win!
  • Demo Derby $1000 Winner take all!

With the All-Star Monster Truck Tour scheduled to take over the racetrack on August 29th and 30th, the next time there will be racing at the track is on Wednesday, September 2nd for Wacky Wednesday Round 3 and then regular racing on Saturday, September 5th.

Winners Photos from August 15

August 15 Winners at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust

Thanks to Cheryl Conlogue for sending the photos of the winners from August 15th at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Here are the latest Top 10 Point Leaders by Class

Darling's Pro Stocks

  1. Austin Teras #39 - 241
  2. DJ Shaw #60 - 239
  3. Mathew Bourgoine 99ME - 202
  4. Josh St. Clair #14 - 192
  5. Evan Beaulieu #56 - 188
  6. Nick Jenkins #32 - 165
  7. Ryan Deane #54 -152
  8. Jamie Wright #84 - 117
  9. Mike Hopkins #15 - 129
  10. Dave Farrington Jr. #23 - 106

Carmel Well Drilling Late Models

  1. Steve Kimball #51 - 306
  2. Bryson Parritt #27 - 286
  3. John Curtis #07 - 180
  4. Dave Farrington Jr. #23 - 142
  5. Todd Lawrence #6 - 116
  6. Shane Clark #21 - 110
  7. Austin Teras #39 - 106
  8. Matt Lee #28W - 106
  9. Rowland Robinson Jr. #20 - 102
  10. Jonathan Emerson #24 - 94

Maine Air National Guard Super Streets

  1. Ryan Robinson #2 - 358
  2. Jeff Alley #24 - 334
  3. Cody Brassbridge #07 - 320
  4. Ryan Beal #44 - 278
  5. Sean Johnson #9 - 248
  6. Jack McKee #28 - 238
  7. Peter Robinson #81 - 140
  8. Bill Harnish #23 - 138
  9. Jason Morse #14 - 126
  10. James Doucette #28D - 110

Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks

  1. Scott Modery #1 - 382
  2. Jordan Pearson #3 - 358
  3. Keith Drost #74 - 354
  4. Jordan Kimball #80 - 296
  5. Bobby Seger Jr. #3X - 280
  6. Matt Mingo #12 - 236
  7. Jim Bragdon #3 - 158
  8. Isaac Rollins #10 - 144
  9. Jason Morse #14 - 120
  10. Kris Watson #35 - 108

King's Concessions Crown Vics

  1. Brock Deane #54 - 522
  2. Dave St. Clair #14 - 468
  3. Talon Blanchard #77T - 448
  4. Donny Blanchard 77 - 386
  5. James Hayward #16 - 368
  6. Austin Beale #39 - 352
  7. Mike McCullough 7 - 322
  8. Chris Nickerson #18 - 318
  9. Spencer Beale 39S - 306
  10. Waylon Giguere #1 - 296

Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's

  1. Darius Miranda #04 - 264
  2. Roy Hathorn #07 - 240
  3. Mark Sawyer #36 - 238
  4. Trey Brown #33 - 228
  5. Becky Burns #97 - 222
  6. Cody LeBlanc  #7NH - 170
  7. Ian Fraser #10 - 146
  8. Derek Smith #10X - 134
  9. Kyle Robinson #2 - 106
  10. Mason Silva #71 - 88

Judy's Road Runners

  1. Brock Worster #95W - 522
  2. Ed Salisbury #6 - 438
  3. Nick Bickford #12 - 436
  4. Jeffrey Burditt #82 - 400
  5. Andrew Crosby #62 - 372
  6. Erik Worster #11 - 354
  7. David Boulier #33 - 334
  8. Scott Bonney #69 - 304
  9. Waylon Giguere #1 - 304
  10. Craig Holm #18 - 260

Northeast Pro Sprint Series

  1. Brad Staples #59 - 452
  2. Eric Clark #90 - 386
  3. Sam Doolan #66X - 350
  4. Richard Gray #89 - 326
  5. Mike Headd #319 - 254
  6. Loring Carter #18X - 212
  7. Aaron Carter #18X - 166
  8. Bruce Staples  #88 - 124
  9. Gary Dow #88 - 114
  10. Scott Lane #69 - 90
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: Speedway 95
Categories: Articles

More From 92.9 The Ticket