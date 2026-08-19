Tonight, Wednesday August 19th is Wacky Wednesday at Speedway Presented b Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Here's what you need to know before you go!

The pits open tonight at 4 p.m. with the gates opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps will begin at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7 p.m.

Pit Admission is $20.00 Grandstand admission is:

5 and Under - Free

Ages 6-15 - $5.00

Ages 16-64 - $10.00

Ages 65+ and Veterans - $5.00

Scheduled tonight are:

Kids Bike Racing

Race Your Neighbor

Vintage Racing

King's Concessions Crown Vics 50 Laps - $1000 to Win

Judy's Road Runners 50 Laps - $1000 to Win!

Demo Derby $1000 Winner take all!

With the All-Star Monster Truck Tour scheduled to take over the racetrack on August 29th and 30th, the next time there will be racing at the track is on Wednesday, September 2nd for Wacky Wednesday Round 3 and then regular racing on Saturday, September 5th.

Winners Photos from August 15

August 15 Winners at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Thanks to Cheryl Conlogue for sending the photos of the winners from August 15th at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Here are the latest Top 10 Point Leaders by Class

Darling's Pro Stocks

Austin Teras #39 - 241 DJ Shaw #60 - 239 Mathew Bourgoine 99ME - 202 Josh St. Clair #14 - 192 Evan Beaulieu #56 - 188 Nick Jenkins #32 - 165 Ryan Deane #54 -152 Jamie Wright #84 - 117 Mike Hopkins #15 - 129 Dave Farrington Jr. #23 - 106

Carmel Well Drilling Late Models

Steve Kimball #51 - 306 Bryson Parritt #27 - 286 John Curtis #07 - 180 Dave Farrington Jr. #23 - 142 Todd Lawrence #6 - 116 Shane Clark #21 - 110 Austin Teras #39 - 106 Matt Lee #28W - 106 Rowland Robinson Jr. #20 - 102 Jonathan Emerson #24 - 94

Maine Air National Guard Super Streets

Ryan Robinson #2 - 358 Jeff Alley #24 - 334 Cody Brassbridge #07 - 320 Ryan Beal #44 - 278 Sean Johnson #9 - 248 Jack McKee #28 - 238 Peter Robinson #81 - 140 Bill Harnish #23 - 138 Jason Morse #14 - 126 James Doucette #28D - 110

Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks

Scott Modery #1 - 382 Jordan Pearson #3 - 358 Keith Drost #74 - 354 Jordan Kimball #80 - 296 Bobby Seger Jr. #3X - 280 Matt Mingo #12 - 236 Jim Bragdon #3 - 158 Isaac Rollins #10 - 144 Jason Morse #14 - 120 Kris Watson #35 - 108

King's Concessions Crown Vics

Brock Deane #54 - 522 Dave St. Clair #14 - 468 Talon Blanchard #77T - 448 Donny Blanchard 77 - 386 James Hayward #16 - 368 Austin Beale #39 - 352 Mike McCullough 7 - 322 Chris Nickerson #18 - 318 Spencer Beale 39S - 306 Waylon Giguere #1 - 296

Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's

Darius Miranda #04 - 264 Roy Hathorn #07 - 240 Mark Sawyer #36 - 238 Trey Brown #33 - 228 Becky Burns #97 - 222 Cody LeBlanc #7NH - 170 Ian Fraser #10 - 146 Derek Smith #10X - 134 Kyle Robinson #2 - 106 Mason Silva #71 - 88

Judy's Road Runners

Brock Worster #95W - 522 Ed Salisbury #6 - 438 Nick Bickford #12 - 436 Jeffrey Burditt #82 - 400 Andrew Crosby #62 - 372 Erik Worster #11 - 354 David Boulier #33 - 334 Scott Bonney #69 - 304 Waylon Giguere #1 - 304 Craig Holm #18 - 260

Northeast Pro Sprint Series

Brad Staples #59 - 452 Eric Clark #90 - 386 Sam Doolan #66X - 350 Richard Gray #89 - 326 Mike Headd #319 - 254 Loring Carter #18X - 212 Aaron Carter #18X - 166 Bruce Staples #88 - 124 Gary Dow #88 - 114 Scott Lane #69 - 90