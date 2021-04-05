Breaking Down The Red Sox Opening Weekend

Okay we know Boston lost all three games to Baltimore, by a combined score of 18-5. We know Baltimore outhit Boston 34-15 in the three game series, we know the Red Sox made 2 errors. We all know Boston only went 2-of-18 with runners in scoring position.

We know the last time the Red Sox were swept in a season opening series was 2012 when Bobby Valentine was the manager, and the only other time in Red Sox history when Boston was swept in a series at Fenway Park to open the year was 1948.

Those are all things we know, but what about other things we didn't know or didn't notice.

Gabrielle Starr of Locked on Red Sox podcast explained what it was like to be in the Fenway seats for the opener and pros and cons from the first three games for Boston.

Getty Images

And we wondered why Tanner Houck isn't in the rotation.

