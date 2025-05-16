TICKET TV: Brewer Witches Visit Bangor Rams in Varsity Lacrosse

The Brewer Witches visit the Bangor Rams in varsity lacrosse on Friday, May 16, 2025.

The game will begin below at 5:45 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

TUE, 5/13/2025, 4:30PM, BASEBALL, ORONO AT OLD TOWN, OTHS

WED, 5/14/2025, 4:30PM, BASEBALL, GSA AT ORONO, OHS

FRI, 5/16/2025, 5:45PM, LACROSSE, BREWER AT BANGOR, CAMERON

*subject to change

