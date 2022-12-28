Brewer Boys Double Up Mt. Blue in Augusta 64-32 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team got a little taste of the Augusta Civic Center floor on Tuesday, December 27th, and evidently liked it, beating Mt. Blue 64-32. The Class A Tournament will be played at the Augusta Civic Center in February.

Brewer jumped out to a 22-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and never really looked back from there. They led 32-15 at the end of the 1st Half, and 48-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Brady Saunders, who finished with 21 points, including 2 3-pointers. Ryder Goodwin had 13 points. Evan Nadeau and Braden Carr each drained a 3-pointer. The Witches were 16-21 from the free throw line.

Mt. Blue was led by Evans Sterling who finished with 12 points. Jayden Meader had 6 points. Mt. Blue was 6-11 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 5-0. They will host Bangor on Tuesday, January 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Blue is now 4-2. They host Lawrence on Thursday, December 29th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Mount Blue Boys 5 10 8 9 32 Brewer Boys 22 10 16 16 64

Box Score

Mt. Blue

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Charles Stevens 4 2 - - - Hayden Dippner 0 - - - - Jayden Meader 6 2 - 2 4 Evans Sterling 12 4 - 4 7 Zach Poisson 2 1 - - - Carter Norton 0 - - - - Chandler Briggs 0 - - - - Nicolo Barbieri 2 1 - - - Tyler Abell 0 - - - - Zak Koban 2 1 - - - Noah Prescott 0 - - - - Nolan Leso 4 2 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 32 13 - 6 11

Brewer