Winter Week 3 – High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!

Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 3 (December 19-26) of the Winter High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, December 29th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees

Sadie Campbell - Hermon Girl's Basketball - Had 15 points with 3 3's and went 6-8 from the free throw line in the Hawk's 48-24 win over Buckspott on December 21st.

Isaiah Ervin - Houlton Boy's Basketball - Had 25 points going 5-7 in Houlton's 53-41 win over John Bapst on December 20 and 19 points in Houlton's 59-44 loss to Ellsworth on December 19th.

Cal Hodgdon - MDI Boy's Basketball - Had 10 points wiht 3 3's in the Trojan's 65-59 win over Caribou on December 22nd

Kaylee Horr - John Bapst Girl's Basketball - Had 18 points with 2 3's in the Crusader's 50-46 win over Houlton on December 20 and 8 points with 1 3-pointer in the Crusader's 47-43 over Presque Isle on December 19th

Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth Girl's Basketball - Had 21 points in Ellsworth's 59-31 win over Houlton on December 19th and 29 points in Ellsworth's 66-38 win over Presque Isle on December 22nd.

Bella McLaughlin - Hampden Academy Girl's Basketball - Had 23 points and 3 3's, going 2-2 from the free throw line in the Broncos' 56-34 win over Brewer on December 20

Chance Mercier - Ellsworth Boy's Basketball - Had 22 points in Ellsworth's 59-44 win over Houlton on December 19th and 27 points in Ellsworth's 59-35 win over Presque Isle on December 22nd.

Abbie Quinn - Bangor Girl's Basketball - Had 25 points in Bangor's 62-52 win over Lawrence on December 22nd.

Brady Saunders - Brewer Boy's Basketball - Had 31 points with 3 3's in Brewer's 94-44 win over Cony on December 22nd and 23 points with 4 3's in the Witches 75-50 win over Hampden Academy on December 20th.

Pierce Walston - Orono Boy's Basketball - Had 30 points in Orono's 64-64 win over Foxcroft Academy on December 20. He went 16-18 from the free throw line to end Orono's 7-year losing streak on the road to the Ponies.

The winner of Week 3 will join Camryn King of Nokomis who was voted Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week and Mollie Gray of MDI who was voted Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games December 26th to December 31st need to be received by January 2nd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660