TICKET TV: Brewer Witches Visit Ellsworth Eagles in Girls’ Varsity Basketball
The Brewer Witches visit the Ellsworth Eagles in girls' varsity basketball on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026.
The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MONDAY 12/29/25 2:00 PM BBALL – B BRUNSWICK AT HAMPDEN
TUESDAY 12/30/25 2:00 PM BBALL – G JOHN BAPST AT HERMON
TUESDAY 12/30/25 3:30 PM BBALL – B JOHN BAPST AT HERMON
TUESDAY 12/30/25 4:00 PM BBALL – G EDWARD LITTLE V BREWER
TUESDAY 12/30/25 5:30 PM BBALL – B EDWARD LITTLE V BREWER
FRIDAY 1/2/26 5:00 PM BBALL – B BREWER AT ELLSWORTH
FRIDAY 1/2/26 6:30 PM BBALL – G BREWER AT ELLSWORTH
*subject to change
