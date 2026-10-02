Win or lose, Josh Allen has displayed a consistent knack for putting a sloppy performance behind him.

It’s reflected in the smile and cheery “How’s everybody doing?” greeting the Bills quarterback opens each of his weekly news conferences with. And it bears out in the numbers: the ninth-year player has never lost more than two straight starts and holds a 30-8 record following a loss.

“He embodies competitive stamina,” coach Joe Brady said on Wednesday after Allen pulled out a 24-16 win over the Chargers on Sunday despite committing three of Buffalo’s five turnovers. “The fact that we can win that game with all those circumstances shows that mentality, his personality.”

It’s a resilient quality the Bills (3-0) can draw upon in renewing their divisional rivalry by hosting New England (1-2) on Sunday.

Drake Maye and the Patriots are seeking to adopt a similar approach following a shaky September.

A season after going 14-3 and leading New England to the Super Bowl, Maye's opened his third season with one touchdown pass versus six interceptions and a lost fumble.

The troubles go back to the start of the playoffs, with Maye committing a combined 15 turnovers (10 interceptions, five fumbles).

Coach Mike Vrabel used a golf analogy to identify what might be Maye's issues.

“Sometimes we’re so focused on it that we try to choke the life out of the golf club. And we’re squeezing it so damn tight that the ball has no choice but to go sideways,” he said. “We need to relax. We need to settle in and go play football.”

Maye threw interceptions on three consecutive drives to close a 13-10 season-opening loss at Seattle. And following a 20-3 win versus Pittsburgh in which the New England's defense accounted for a TD, he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in a 35-6 loss at Jacksonville.

“You’ve got to lean on your faith (in God),” Maye said. “I know it’s not where we wanted to be, and not where we want to start. But it’s how you fight back, respond and know that this league’s not always sunshine and rainbows.”

The Patriots’ 29 points scored on 30 drives represents the NFL's lowest rate of conversion through three games of a season since the 2021 New York Jets.

Buffalo leads the NFL, averaging 33.7 points per outing. The Bills have an opportunity to open a three-game lead on New England a season after the Patriots ended Buffalo’s five-year run of AFC East titles.

Allen said it’s too early to worry about playoff seeding, with his prime focus on cleaning up offensive mistakes.

He also extended support to Maye.

“Listen, Drake’s a smart kid. Extremely talented,” Allen said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him and what he’s been able to do in his early career. He’ll find a way out of it.”

Need to know

New England (1-2) at Buffalo (3-0)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS.

Latest odds: Bills by 6 1/2.

Against the spread: Patriots 2-1; Bills 3-0.

Last week: Patriots lost to the Jaguars 35-6; Bills beat the Chargers 24-16.

Last meeting: Bills beat the Patriots 35-31 on Dec. 14, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Series record: Patriots lead 80-52-1.

Matchup to watch

Bills pass rush vs. Patriots O-line. Bills OLB Greg Rousseau enters the week with a league-leading six sacks, with two in each of Buffalo’s first three outings, and tied for the league lead with three forced fumbles. He plays opposite veteran free-agent addition Bradley Chubb, while the Bills front also features tackles Ed Oliver and Deone Walker. The Patriots have allowed nine sacks, tied for fourth most. And they're preparing to break in their third starting right guard in as many weeks after losing Mike Onwenu (ankle) in Week 2 and his replacement, Greg Van Roten (thigh) landing on IR this week.

Stats and stuff

— The just-turned 37-year-old Brady is the NFL’s fifth-youngest coach to win each of his first three games. A win on Sunday and Brady would become the second youngest to open 4-0, behind then-33-year-old Josh McDaniels, who won his first six games with Denver in 2009.

— The Bills have opened a season 4-0 on 10 occasions, including twice with Allen (2020, 2025).

— The Patriots are seeking to avoid their fifth 1-3 start in six years after opening 2-2 last season.

— Allen improved to 49-32 when committing a turnover, and 4-7 when committing three or more.

— Allen’s 87 career TDs from scrimmage (rushing/receiving) are tied for the team record held by Hall of Fame teammates Thurman Thomas and Andre Reed.

— Bills RB James Cook’s 154 yards rushing last week were the third most of his career.

— New England’s 80 wins over Buffalo are the most against any opponent. The Patriots went a combined 34-4 against the Bills spanning Tom Brady’s tenure as a starter (2001-2019). Buffalo is 9-4 since 2020, including a playoff victory.

— The Patriots are 0-2 on the road after going 8-0 in Vrabel’s first season last year.