Bruins And Sabres About To Become Very Close

Boston and Buffalo are set for three games this week in New York.

The Sabres are playing betting with a 6-5 record after snapping their 18 game winless streak, and the Bruins have won 4 straight games.

The teams play Tuesday, Thursday and Friday to make up some of the games postponed from earlier this season.

We talked with Stanley Cup of Chowdah's Adam Denhard to get his thoughts on where the B's are and what to expect out of Buffalo.

And we also talked about the log jam of Bruin options in between the pipes.

Listen back to it all again here.