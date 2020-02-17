Bruins beat Rangers for 9th win in 10 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie McAvoy, Charlie Coyle and Patrice Bergeron scored, and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins began a four-game road trip with a 3-1 win against the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Jaroslav Halak made 25 saves as Boston picked up its ninth win in 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, but their four-game winning streak was snapped. Alexandar Georgiev made his third start in a row for New York and had 31 saves.

Coyle scored the winner with a short-handed goal at 18:42 of the second period. The forward stole a puck from Jacob Trouba at the blue line, then outskated everyone on the ice before converting a breakaway for his 14th of the season.