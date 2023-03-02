Bruins Lock up Pastrnak with 8-year, $90M Deal through 2031

The Boston Bruins have signed forward David Pastrnak to an eight-year contract extension that will pay him $90 million - the sixth-largest deal in NHL history.

The deal locks up one of the league's MVP candidates through the 2030-31 season for $11.25 million a season. He had been eligible to become a free agent after this season.

Pastrnak, 26, is second in the league this season with 42 goals, adding 38 assists while leading Boston to the best record in the NHL. He has spent all of his nine NHL seasons with the Bruins, totaling 282 goals and 302 assists in his career.