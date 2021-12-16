Bruins Place Three More Players In Protocol, Including Swayman

The Boston Bruins' COVID-19 outbreak continues to worsen as the team placed three more players and a staff member in protocol.

Starting netminder Jeremy Swayman, forward Anton Blidh and forward Trent Frederic were placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Thursday morning. The trio joins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Craig Smith who were placed in protocol earlier this week.

Boston's positive tests have all come since last Saturday's contest at Calgary. When the game was played, the Flames were dealing with a few positive tests within the organization. That number has since grown to 30 positives among players and staff.

The Bruins recalled Kyle Keyser and Jesper Froden to fill out the active roster ahead of tonight's game at the N.Y. Islanders.

Boston's recent positive tests, coupled with a league-wide spike in active cases, has put this weekend's set of games at Montreal and at Ottawa in doubt.

The plan is for the team to stay in New York tonight and continue testing before a decision is made regarding the trip to Canada.