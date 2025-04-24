Bryan Woo shuts down Boston, helps Mariners close road trip with 4-3 win over Red Sox

Bryan Woo scattered three hits over six innings, and the Seattle Mariners tagged Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet for four runs in the first two innings on Thursday to beat Boston 4-3 and win the three-game series.

Leo Rivas and J.P. Crawford each had a pair of hits for the Mariners, who have won 10 of their last 13 games. Woo (3-1) struck out eight while allowing two runs and one walk. Randy Arozarena had three walks.

Mitch Garver drove in a pair of runs with a first-inning double off the center-field edge of the Green Monster. Seattle loaded the bases with nobody out in the second on two singles and a walk, then scored a pair on a sacrifice fly by Dylan Moore and a groundout by Julio Rodriguez.

Crochet (2-2) allowed four runs on five hits, five walks and a balk, striking out nine in five innings. Alex Bregman had two hits, including a solo homer, for Boston. Carlos Narváez hit a solo shot off the Pesky Pole in the eighth to cut Seattle’s lead to 4-3.

Andrés Muñoz pitched the ninth for his ninth save, finishing on a strikeout that sent Kristian Campbell's bat spinning toward shortstop.

Key moment

After Narváez made it a one-run game, Gabe Speier got Jarren Duran on a grounder to second, then struck out Rafael Devers before Trent Thornton came on and got Bregman to hit a high popup behind second base.

Rivas went back to center field and got spun around but made the catch, stabbing at the ball to grab it at about waist level.

Key stat

Crochet had career highs with five walks and 100 pitches. He had allowed one run and struck out 18 in 13 1/3 innings combined over his previous two starts.

Up next

Mariners: Return home to host the Miami Marlins in a three-game series. Right-hander Logan Gilbert (1-1, 2.63 ERA) will face righty Cal Quantrill (1-2, 8.31) in the opener.

Red Sox: Begin a three-game series in Cleveland, with RHP Tanner Houck (0-2, 7.66) facing Guardians RHP Ben Lively (1-2, 3.86).