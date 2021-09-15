The fall sports season is back in 2021, and we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, are excited to support high school student-athletes all around eastern Maine. We'd like to recognize the following student-athletes for outstanding performances in the past week.

Below are this week's nominees (in alphabetical order by the last name) You may vote below until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

Davon Alston, Old Town Coyotes

Alston, a junior rushed four times for 80 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown run, He also had three receptions for 58 years, including a 14-yard touchdown reception. Add that an interception, one fumble recovery in the 37-6 win over Oceanside.

Evan Donnell, Bucksport Golden Bucks

Donnell scored 4 goals for the Bucksport boys soccer team in their 8-2 victory over Piscataquis Community High School on September 7.

Isaac Hayes, Old Town Coyotes

Hayes, a senior, rushed for a game-high 93 yards, caught a TD pass, and threw for a TD pass in Old Town's win over Oceanside.

Ella Hosford, Bucksport Golden Bucks

The junior had seven goals in a 12-1 victory over Sumner and four goals in a 12-2 victory over Orono in girls varsity soccer. Looks like the Golden Bucks have some offense ... and defense.

Addi Laslie, Ellsworth Eagles

Laslie had two hat tricks in the last two games. She had three goals and two assists in a September 11 victory over Foxcroft Academy and three goals and an assist in Ellsworth's 6-1 victory over GSA on Sept. 8.

Addi Laslie (Chris Popper Photo)

Gracie Moore, MCI Huskies

Moore had three goals and an assist in the Huskies' 5-1 victory over Dexter in varsity field hockey on Sept 7.

Austin Seavey, Foxcroft Academy Ponies

Foxcroft QB Austin Seavey was 18-23 passing for 277 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball eight times for 32 yards and one touchdown in Foxcroft's 41-20 win over Oak Hill.

Caleb Solomon, Houlton Shiretowners

Solomon had 4 carries 146 yards, 3 catches for 53 yards in Houlton's 46-0 win over Orono.

Pierce Walton, Orono Red Riots

Sophomore Pierce Walton had 3 goals and 4 assists in a 9-1 win over Old Town on Sept. 9.

