The Mattanawcook Academy Lynx visit the Orono Red Riots in varsity baseball on Monday, May 11, 2026.

The game will begin below at 4:30 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

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Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

MONDAY, 5/11/2026, 4:30 PM, BASEBALL, MATTANAWCOOK AT ORONO

WEDNESDAY, 5/13/2026, 7 PM, SOFTBALL, HAMPDEN AT BREWER

FRIDAY, 5/15/2026, 7 PM, BASEBALL, HERMON AT BANGOR

*subject to change

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16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season! Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening