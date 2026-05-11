TICKET TV: Mattanawcook Academy Lynx Visit Orono Red Riots in Varsity Baseball

TICKET TV: Mattanawcook Academy Lynx Visit Orono Red Riots in Varsity Baseball

Getty Images/Ticket

The Mattanawcook Academy Lynx visit the Orono Red Riots in varsity baseball on Monday, May 11, 2026.

The game will begin below at 4:30 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

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Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

MONDAY, 5/11/2026, 4:30 PM, BASEBALL, MATTANAWCOOK AT ORONO
WEDNESDAY, 5/13/2026, 7 PM, SOFTBALL, HAMPDEN AT BREWER
FRIDAY, 5/15/2026, 7 PM, BASEBALL, HERMON AT BANGOR

*subject to change

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Filed Under: Mattanawcook Academy, Orono Red Riots
Categories: Articles, Exclusive Videos, High School Baseball, High School Sports, Ticket TV, Videos

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