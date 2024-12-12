TICKET TV: Bucksport Golden Bucks Visit Orono Red Riots in Girls&#8217; Varsity Basketball

TICKET TV: Bucksport Golden Bucks Visit Orono Red Riots in Girls’ Varsity Basketball

The Bucksport Golden Bucks visit the Orono Red Riots in girls' varsity basketball on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.

The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

MONDAY, 12/9/2024, 6:30 PM, BBALL - G, OLD TOWN @ JOHN BAPST
MONDAY, 12/9/2024, 8:00 PM, BBALL - B, OLD TOWN @ JOHN BAPST
THURSDAY, 12/12/2024, 7:00 PM, BBALL - G, BUCKSPORT @ ORONO
FRIDAY, 12/13/2024, 6:30 PM, BBALL - B, BANGOR @ BREWER
SATURDAY 12/14/2024, 1:30 PM, BBALL - B, ELLSWORTH @ ORONO

*subject to change

