TICKET TV: Camden Hills Windjammers Visit Brewer Witches in Girls’ Varsity Basketball
The Camden Hills Windjammers visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity basketball on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.
The game will begin below at 5:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed.
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Here's this week's Ticket TV schedule (subject to change.)
MON, 1/15/2024, 2:00PM, G - BBALL, CONY AT BREWER
MON, 1/15/2024, 1:30PM, G - BBALL, BANGOR AT HAMPDEN
TUE, 1/16/2024, 7:00PM, B - BBALL, OLD TOWN AT ELLSWORTH
WED, 1/17/2024, 7:00PM, G - BBALL, OLD TOWN AT ELLSWORTH
WED, 1/17/2024, 7:00PM, B - BBALL, NOKOMIS AT HAMPDEN
FRI, 1/19/2024, 5:30PM, G - BBALL, CAMDEN HILLS AT BREWER
FRI, 1/19/2024, 7:00PM, B - BBALL, CAMDEN HILLS AT BREWER
SAT, 1/20/2024, 3:00PM, G - BBALL, CARIBOU AT HERMON
SAT, 1/20/2024, 4:30PM, B - BBALL, CARIBOU AT HERMON
30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
Boston Celtics Who Went Hollywood
Gallery Credit: Jon Rineman