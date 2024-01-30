TICKET TV: Skowhegan River Hawks Visit Brewer Witches in Girls&#8217; Varsity Basketball

TICKET TV: Skowhegan River Hawks Visit Brewer Witches in Girls’ Varsity Basketball

Ticket

The Skowhegan River Hawks visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed.

To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Here's this week's Ticket TV schedule (subject to change.)

Tue., Jan. 30, 6:30 p.m., Skowhegan at Brewer girls
Tue., Jan. 30, 7:00 p.m., Cony at Hampden boys
Thu., Feb. 1, 6:30 p.m., Gardiner at Brewer girls
Thu., Feb. 1, 7:00 p.m., Orono at Hermon boys
Sat., Feb. 3, 2:00 p.m., Nokomis at Brewer girls
Sat., Feb. 3, 2:00 p.m., Camden Hills at Hampden boys

Get our free mobile app

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Boston Celtics Who Went Hollywood

Celtics legends who starred in film and television.

Gallery Credit: Jon Rineman

Filed Under: Brewer Witches, Skowhegan River Hawks
Categories: Articles, Basketball Night, Exclusive Videos, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports, Ticket TV, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket