One-fourth of the NBA season is in the books and the Boston Celtics are 10-8 and currently fourth in the Eastern Conference, behind the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets.

2-time NBA Champion Cedric Maxwell joined The Drive on Tuesday to discuss where he wants to see improvement from the team as they work to bring Kemba Walker back into the lineup alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.