Playoff Preview: No. 2 Boston Celtics (56-26) vs. No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers (45-37)

Playoff Preview: No. 2 Boston Celtics (56-26) vs. No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers (45-37)

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Season series: Tied, 2-2.

Story line: This is by far the most common matchup in NBA postseason history, the rivals about to meet in a playoff series for the 23rd time. The edge for a couple of generations now has been with Boston — the Celtics have won the last six series between the clubs, mostly recently a seven-gamer in 2023, and Philadelphia hasn't eliminated Boston in a playoff matchup since 1982. For Philadelphia, much hinges on how quickly Joel Embiid can return from his appendectomy. For Boston, it'll be about the 3-point line — and this might be surprising to some, but the 76ers were better than the Celtics from beyond the arc in all four meetings this season.

Key matchup: Derrick White vs. Tyrese Maxey. White is one of the best on-ball defenders in the league, and Maxey averaged 30 points per game in the four 76ers-Celtics games this season. It's never going to be about a 1-on-1 matchup, but if Maxey gets rolling it's going to create issues for the Celtics. Then again, if Embiid isn't back or isn't effective, the 1-2 Boston punch of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum might render whatever Maxey does moot anyway.

Prediction: Celtics in 6.

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Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge

Categories: Boston Celtics, Boston Sports

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