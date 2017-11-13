Celtics Beat Raptors, Win Steak Is 12 [VIDEO]

The Boston Celtics keep winning no matter how many injuries keep coming along. Sunday it was a 95-94 victory over the Toronto Raptors without Kyrie Irving.

Irving has what the team is calling 'a minor facial fracture' and it is uncertain when he will return.

But Al Horford returned from his concussion and pumped in 21 points (8-for-9 FG).

Terry Rozier, filling some of the Kyrie minutes, scored 16 points.

Jaylen Brown scored 18.

Since losing their first two games the Celtics have ripped off 12 straight wins. The 12-2 start is the best Celtics start since the 2008-09 C's started 27-2 with KJ, Pierce and Ray Allen.

NOTE: Next on the schedule - Tuesday night vs the Brooklyn Nets. You can hear that game on Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket with coverage starting at 7pm.