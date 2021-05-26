Celtics Down 0-2, Is This Nets Series Over?

The Boston Celtics have not put up much of a fight in the first two games in Brooklyn in this Eastern Conference NBA quarterfinal series against the Nets.

Maybe that will change when the series moves to the TD Garden. Or maybe that is where the season ends. We discuss that with Jack Noonan of Celtics Blog and get his thoughts.

And if it does end what will the offseason look like for the Celtics, can there be changes?

Listen to our conversation again here.