Celtics Have Summer Success On The Court, Are They Off It Too?

Boston is off to a 2-0 start in Las Vegas at the NBA Summer League.

The Celtics made a couple of free agency moves in bringing in Enes Kanter and then getting a team friendly deal with Dennis Schroder.

Are those good moves? Is Boston winning the summer both on the hardwood and the boardroom?

Jimmy Toscano of CLNS Media gives us his opinion on the Vegas victories and summer signings, and there are pros and cons to both.

He also took one player and turned his name in to a description.

Find out which player that was by listening to our conversation again.