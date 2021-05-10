Celtics’ Jaylen Brown To Miss Remainder Of 2020-21 Season

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown will miss the rest of the 2020-21 season after being diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. Brown is expected to have the torn ligament surgically repaired later this week, and will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

The 24-year-old was ruled out of Boston's last three games with an ankle issue suffered in a collision with Jayson Tatum during a loss last week vs. Portland.

Brown appeared in 58 games this season for the Celtics and was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team for the first time in his career. He averaged a career-best 24.7 points per game, 6.0 rebounds per game and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 48% from the field.

The Celtics close the regular season with games vs. Miami, at Minnesota and New York on Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Unless the team can make a late charge up the standings, the Celtics appear destined for the NBA's Play-In Tournament prior to the postseason as they currently sit 7th in the Eastern Conference.