Celtics Media Day: Kyrie & Hayward Talk [VIDEO]

It's media day for the Boston Celtics and the band is all together again. At long last, Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving are back from injury and ready to go.

Training camp starts tomorrow and the first preseason game is Friday night in Charlotte. The will play four exhibition games in and around training camp. The regular season opener is October 16the vs Philly.

Kyrie Irving is coming back from knee surgery and says he is ready to go. He also talked fondly of the Celtics team, its history and it kind of sounds like he wants to be here for a few years. Remember, he's a free agent at the end of the season.

Check out what he said today...

Gordon Hayward returns from that horrific ankle injury on opening night last year. He too says he is ready to go.