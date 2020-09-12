Celtics Oust Raptors in Game 7, Head to East Finals vs. Heat

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — It took every bit of seven games, but Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are headed to the Eastern Conference finals.

Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown scored 21 and the Celtics topped the Toronto Raptors 92-87 in Game 7 of their East semifinal series.

Marcus Smart scored 16 and Kemba Walker added 14 for third-seeded Boston, which will face the fifth-seeded Miami Heat in Game 1 of the East finals.

Fred VanVleet scored 20 points for Toronto.

The Raptors were bidding to become the seventh franchise in NBA history to win four consecutive Game 7′s.