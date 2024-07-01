Poll: Has anyone closed the gap on the Celtics?

NBA free agency opened overnight and teams wasted no time signing players to deals.

Paul George is back in the Eastern Conference after landing a massive 4-year, $212 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, who also splashed $204 million over five years to re-up guard Tyrese Maxey.

This coming after last week was dominated by the New York Knicks - the 2024/25 NBA Champions if you listen to any of the coverage from the World Wide Leader.

New York acquired Brooklyn's best player Mikal Bridges for five first rounders before inking OG Anunoby and all of his 14 points per game to a $213 million deal worth $42.5 million per season.

Every time Woj explained the reasoning behind each of the three deals, they were made with the Boston Celtics in mind.

The Knicks entered the off-season with a clear plan to beef up on the wings to counteract what the Celtics do best, while Philly needed to land a bonafide star to pair with Joel Embiid and lessen the burden on Maxey on the perimeter.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are spending their summer as champions shoring up their roster. Yesterday, the team agreed to extensions with Neemius Queta (multiple years), Luke Kornet (1-year) and picked up Sam Hauser's $2.1 million player option for '24-'25.

Are those flashy moves? Absolutely not. But for the Celtics it's not about competing for headlines, it's simply about retaining the roster that made them champions just a few weeks ago.

Yes, there are obvious concerns about Kristaps Porzingis' health after it was announced last week that the 7'2" Latvian will be out 5-6 months after undergoing the knife. But you know what? Boston went 43-14 in the 57 regular season games Porzingis played compared to 21-4 in 25 regular season games without him and 10-2 in the playoffs without their unicorn. He's a luxury for this team, as long as he's healthy for the stretch run and playoffs (again, which wasn't even the case this season) that's good enough.

The rest of the conference will be spending the summer trying to close the gap on Boston. Has anyone done so yet?