Celts Blowout Orlando 118-103 [VIDEO]

The Boston Celtics wasted little time getting back into the win column. A Friday night blowout of the Orlando Magic, 118-103, puts the C's record at 17-3.

The C's came out and scored 40 a season-high 40 points in the first quarter and led by more than 20 points most of the night.

Terry Rozier had a career-best 23 points. Kyrie Irving pumped in 30 points in just 25 minutes of play. Al Horford had just five points but led the teams with 10 assists.

Tonight the Celtics are in Indiana to play the Pacers. Live coverage on Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket begins at 7:30pm.