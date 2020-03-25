Check Out This New England Madness Bracket

As we continue to navigate this March Madness-less world, we've kept our eyes peeled for the best brackets circulating the web. We've already brought you the "Best Maine H.S. Basketball Player" bracket and the "Greatest Team of Your Life" bracket here at 929TheTicket.com, now check out this Ultimate New England Attraction bracket, created by Orrington, Maine's own Tom Hanscom.

96 spots, six states and four regions make up the bracket, with the play-in round running now until the end of the day on Friday.

Cast your votes for your favorite attractions at https://forms.gle/tz1abHuC1VD7Rdr18 and get in on the fun!

Shout out to once again to Tom Hanscom for giving us all another way to feed our bracket addictions.