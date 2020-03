Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media covers the Boston Bruins, and we talked with him about the Bruins and what may be ahead for the B's and the NHL, but he also uncovered a great story about a father and son raising tens of thousands of dollars to help out the employees at the TD Garden during this COVID-19 shutdown.

Here is a LINK to his story and below is our interview with him on The Morning Line.

Check them both out.