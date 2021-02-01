Checking the Boston Sports Boxes From The Weekend

We check in with Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub and take a tour of the Celtics and the Bruins to see where they stand now.

David Pastrnak is back for the Bruins, and added an assist, but he arrives just as Boston's offense has hit their stride.

Marcus Smart injured his calf and will be out for the next 1-to-3 weeks for the Celtics, and this really limits Boston's point guard options. And the C's are linked to trade rumors with a New Orleans Pelican what does Alex think of all that?

And we find out Alex is working on his first NFL Mock Draft, and get his thoughts on the upcoming Super Bowl.

We hit a lot of points, take a few minutes and listen back as we cover the bases of Boston sports.

