Thanks to our special High School Hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood who returns with his 1st recap of the 2025-26 season!

On Saturday night, December 6th, the Hampden Academy Broncos hockey team visited Cheverus/Yarmouth at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland. In the Broncos’ season opener, and Cheverus/Yarmouth’s second game of the year, it was the defending Class B state champions who got their first win of the season.

After a preseason game that ended in a 2-1 Cheverus/Yarmouth win, both teams played an end-to-end first period, but both teams defenses stood strong, and kept the score at 0-0.

Cheverus/Yarmouth controlled most of the play in the second period, and took advantage of their second power play of the period to open the scoring. Cael Woelflein scored Cheverus/Yarmouth’s first goal of the season, assisted by Lucas D’Alessandro with 6:58 remaining in the second stanza.

The Broncos had a couple of power play opportunities later in the period, but Cheverus/Yarmouth managed to keep their lead going into the third period.

Early in the third period, after just 36 seconds, Cheverus/Yarmouth took a two-goal lead. Connor St. George scored his first of the year, assisted by Ben Dumais and Joseph Adams.

With 8:12 remaining, Hampden Academy had a 5-on-3 power play opportunity, and coach Zach Wilson called a timeout, needing two goals. 31 seconds later, freshman Henry Armell scored his first varsity goal and his team’s first of the season. Wyatt Allen and Brody Miller had the assists, and 7:41 remained in a 2-1 game.

Despite multiple goalscoring opportunities late in the game, the Broncos couldn’t even the score, and Cheverus/Yarmouth picked up their first win of the season. Hampden Academy will play next on Wednesday, December 10th, at Alfond Arena against Old Town/Orono, while Cheverus/Yarmouth will host Lewiston on December 13th.