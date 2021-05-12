Closing In On A Disappointing Close To The Celtics Season

Josue Pavon of CLNS and Heavy.com returned to The Morning Line for a wide ranging conversation about the Boston Celtics and where things are right now.

While the Celtics are losing, Josue Pavon thinks this is some of the best basketball Kemba Walker has played in years, and Evan Fournier might be a must sign for the C's.

We discussed the injury to Jaylen Brown and how it impacts the playoff chances for Boston, and is Brad Stevens on the hot seat?

We also talked a little golf too.

Listen back to it all here again.