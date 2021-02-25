Closing In On Spring Training Sox Games

The Boston Red Sox start playing spring training games Saturday, 92.9 The Ticket has Boston against Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon at 1.

We talked about the off-season for Boston and what to watch for in the early Sox games with Matt Collins from Over The Monster Podcast.

We also asked him about his expectations for the off season acquisitions, and will those players make an impact this year and if so which one(s).

And will Boston fans love Alex Verdugo, or is the fact he came because Mookie left going to bring down his perceived value and fan support?

Listen to it all again here.

Getty Images