TICKET TV: Maine Association of Basketball Coaches All-Star Banquet 2026
The Maine Association of Basketball Coaches All-Star Banquet is on Friday, March 6, as part of McDonald's All-Star Weekend.
The Ticket TV crew will provide live coverage below starting at 7 p.m.
The banquet kicks off McDonald's All-Star Weekend, which continues on Saturday, March 7, at Newman Gymnasium at Husson University in Bangor. The Saturday schedule is below.
9:20 am Girls A/B Game
10:45 am Boys A/B Game
12:00 pm 3-Point Shooting Competition, Slam Dunk Competition
1:00 pm Boys C/D/S Game
2:30 pm Girls C/D/S Game
