Covering Sports And More With Sierra Goodwill

We catch up with CLNS Media's Sierra Goodwill who the last time we talked with her she was in quarantine for COVID-19 because she covers the Celtics, and was at the game where the Utah Jazz played the Boston Celtics.

Find out how she is doing, and what about Marcus Smart the lone Celtics player infected by the virus and what he is doing now, and how his reaction to the diagnosis and his recovery is no surprise to Sierra.

We also touched on some Patriots off-season moves as part of our conversation.