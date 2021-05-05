Covering The Boston Sports Scene

We primarily talk about the Bruins and the Red Sox with Alex Barth from 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, but we also found out nothing is out of his wheelhouse.

There are a number of questions around the decisions in goal for the Bruins as the regular season winds down.

Despite the first place start for the Red Sox not everything is coming up roses so we discussed that too.

And what is driving the conversation in Boston? We found that out, and also realized even the New England Revolution and the MLS is easy for Alex too.

