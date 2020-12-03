Damien Harris Ranked As Top-RB In NFL According To PFF

Analytics site Pro Football Focus has Damien Harris ranked as the best running back in the National Football League. You read that right. Not Derrick Henry or Dalvin Cook. Not Alvin Kamara or Christian McCaffrey,

So what has made Harris climb the rankings? It's a mixture of the efficiency with which he's handled his carries this year, as well as the work he's had to create without the help of gaping holes from the offensive line according to PFF data analyst Ben Linsey.

Linsey joined The Drive on Thursday afternoon to break down the Patriots' season through their first 11 games and preview what's ahead as the Pats make their push towards a playoff run.