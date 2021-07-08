Dana White Talks McGregor-Poirier 3, Raising Hell In Levant

The president of the UFC and Hermon High School grad Dana White joined The Drive on Thursday ahead of Saturday night's trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

We picked Dana's brain on the bout and the challenges of keeping an international brand active amidst COVID-19.

White, who was on his way to get dinner with Celtics' star Jayson Tatum, also talked about his favorite town of Levant, Maine, his dream of riding motorcycles through Montana and how the pandemic taught him a valuable lesson.