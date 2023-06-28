De La Cruz and Segura Homer, Marlins Pound Out 19 Hits in 10-1 Rout of Red Sox

Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run home run, Jean Segura added a solo homer and the Florida Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 10-1 on Tuesday night.

The Marlins, winners of four of their last five, tied a season high with 19 hits.

Jazz Chisholm contributed three RBIs in his return from a 38-game absence with a right turf toe injury. Garrett Cooper added two RBIs, Jorge Soler had an RBI double, and Joey Wendle finished with four hits.

“It's just fun to go out there and get a W,” Chisholm said. “Get out there, pass the baton, play with my guys, see them get hype every time I do something, me getting hype every time they did something. ... I didn't really look at anything other than going out there and having fun with the boys.”

There was plenty of fun to be had.

Luis Arraez, who entered the day with a .399 average, struck out for the first time since June 14. But he had a single and RBI double to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. The MLB leader in batting average finished 2 for 5 to remain at .399.

Reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara (3-6) came in having allowed five-plus runs in six starts this season. He was strong over seven innings, giving up one run and six hits while striking out five. It was his seventh time this season pitching into at least the seventh inning.

“I need it,” Alcántara said. “I've been doing not so good this year, but I'm happy with what I did today. ... I tried not to think too much, tried to attack the hitter and tried my best pitches.”

He said he used one of those, his changeup, more aggressively than he has in six of his previous 15 starts in which he allowed five or more runs.

Alex Verdugo provided the lone RBI for the Red Sox, losers of three straight and five out of six. Manager Alex Cora said he isn't fretting over seeing his team fall back to 40-40 with the All-Star break fast approaching.

“We're not great, we're not bad,” Cora said. “We are where we're at. Obviously, we've got a long way to go.”

Boston starter Garrett Whitlock (4-3) was pulled after 4 2/3 innings, yielding six runs and 11 hits, including both Marlins homers. It was his first loss in six starts.

The Marlins took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Soler got aboard with a single and was followed by De La Cruz, who jumped on a second-pitch changeup from Whitlock and hit an opposite-field shot that landed in Boston’s bullpen. It was his ninth homer of the season.

Chisholm doubled. Then Cooper dropped in a short line drive into right field that gave Chisholm just enough time to beat Verdugo’s throw home with a headfirst slide.

Verdugo got one run back for Boston in its half of the first, ripping a double down the left field line that scored Justin Turner.

POWER OF 10

The Marlins scored 10 or more runs for the fourth time this season.

HIT PARADE

The Red Sox allowed 19-plus hits for the first time since Oct. 1, 2022, at Toronto. This is the fifth time a team has scored 10 or more runs against Boston this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Tanner Houck underwent facial surgery Tuesday to get a plate inserted to fix a fracture he sustained after being hit below the right eye by a line drive from the New York Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka on June 16. He is expected to return at some point this season.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett (3-2, 3.64 ERA) will make his first career start against the Red Sox. He allowed two runs over seven innings with a career-best 13 strikeouts in last week’s series-opening win over Pittsburgh, but didn’t figure into the decision

Red Sox: Will use a yet to be determined opener.