Patriots Release QB Josh Dobbs, Positioning Tommy DeVito to Serve as Drake Maye&#8217;s Backup

Patriots Release QB Josh Dobbs, Positioning Tommy DeVito to Serve as Drake Maye’s Backup

Josh Dobbs

The New England Patriots will have a new backup for quarterback Drake Maye this upcoming season.

On Monday the team released Josh Dobbs, who served as Maye's backup last season during their run to the Super Bowl. The decision comes two weeks after the Patriots signed Tommy DeVito, their third quarterback in 2025, to a two-year extension worth up to $7.4 million with $2 million guaranteed.

The Patriots also announced the signing of offensive tackle James Hudson III and cornerback Kindle Vildor.

Dobbs appeared in four games last season in New England, completing 7 of 10 passes for 65 yards.

He now will be in search of a job with what could be his seventh NFL team since being selected by Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. Dobbs spent two seasons with the Steelers and has spent time with Tennessee, Arizona, Minnesota, San Francisco and New England.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

2026 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup

Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2026. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!

Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge

Categories: Boston Sports, New England Patriots

More From 92.9 The Ticket