Defenseman Nikita Zadorov broke a tie at 9:42 of the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Saturday night in an Eastern Conference wild-card showdown.

Jeremy Swayman made 41 saves to help Boston move two points ahead of Detroit for the first wild-card spot. David Pastrnak, Elias Lindholm and Marat Khusnutdinov also scored for the Bruins.

Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat scored for Detroit. John Gibson stopped 23 shots.

Zadorov put the Bruins ahead with a long wrist shot that seemed to surprise Gibson as it sailed past his blocker. The defenseman has two goals this season.

After Boston took the lead in the third, the Bruins' Lukas Reichel had a chance to wrap it up with a penalty shot, but Gibson made a pad save. Khusnutdinov, scored into an empty-net goal with 1:52 left.

DeBrincat put Detroit ahead 2-1 at 4:06 of the third, ripping a wrist shot over Swayman’s glove from the top of the left circle, and Lindholm countered for Boston at 6:22.

Morgan Geekie had three assists, giving him seven points in four games against Detroit this season.

Up next

Bruins: Host Toronto on Tuesday night.

Red Wings: Host Ottawa on Tuesday night.