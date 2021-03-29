Don’t Rule Out Jimmy G Trade Despite San Fran Reports

The San Francisco 49ers doubled down on their stance that the team has no interest in dealing QB Jimmy Garoppolo despite acquiring the #3 overall pick in next month's NFL Draft on Friday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team is planning to keep Jimmy G and that he called the QB prior to news breaking about the Niners trading up in the draft.

Shanahan went as far as to say that, barring being blown away by an offer, he believes it would be hard to find a QB who helps them win right now more than Garoppolo and that he's excited to have a QB learning behind him, per Nick Wagoner who covers the team for ESPN.

That could all be lip service, but it seems some cold water has been splashed on the Jimmy G-to-Foxborough rumors.

Despite that, Paul Perillo, editor of Patriots.com, joined The Drive on Monday to explain why a potential deal still shouldn't be ruled out.