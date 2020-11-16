Drive Poll – Are the Pats “Back In The Mix”?

Bill Belichick worked his sorcery last night, summoning torrential rains from the heavens above to slow down Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

The Patriots entered the game as a 7-point underdog, but following the 23-17 win, the Pats and their fans alike are feeling much better about their prospects than they have in recent weeks.

Though, not to be lost in the euphoria of victory, is the steep mountain New England must still climb to truly get back into playoff contention in the AFC.

Did last night's win kick start a playoff push for the Pats? Or is this team still destined to miss the postseason for the first time since 2008?