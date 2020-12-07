Drive Poll – Do You Want Cam Newton Back As Pats QB in 2021?

The New England Patriots earned their 5th-largest margin of victory in franchise history with yesterday's 45-0 blowout win over the L.A. Chargers.

Winners of 4-of-5, the Patriots are creeping their way back into the AFC playoff picture, though there's still a long road ahead to catch either the Cleveland Browns (9-3), Indianapolis Colts (8-4) or the Miami Dolphins (8-4) for one of the wild cards.

Cam Newton is 6-5 as the team's QB this season and has accounted for 16 touchdowns in those 11 games. Though, 11 of those scores have come on the ground with Newton averaging just 187 yards passing per game, with 5TD-to-9INT.

In fact, Newton has set career lows in two successive weeks with 84 passing yards and 69 passing yards vs. the Arizona Cardinals and Chargers, respectively.

But hey, a win is a win and Newton is the first to say he'll take the W over the 365 passing yards he accounted for in a loss to the Houston Texans in Week 11.

Have you seen enough from the QB this season to hope he's leading the Patriots in 2021?