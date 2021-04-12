No matter what happens this afternoon in Minnesota, the Red Sox will finish the first 10 games of the 2021 season over-.500 thanks to their 6-game win-streak and back-to-back sweeps of the Rays and Orioles.

J.D. is hitting the cover off the ball, Devers is flashing his power potential and the Sox are getting solid contributions from their starting pitchers, albeit through a little more than 5% of the way into the season.

Has Boston's turnaround since the opening series sweep to Baltimore changed your mind about what this team's potential is? Or are you not ready to cast any beliefs this early into the marathon that is a Major League Baseball season?