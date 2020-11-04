Drive Poll – Patriots Fans, Would You Rather…

The Patriots are no doubt at a crossroads in the 2020 NFL season, if not even a little beyond the crossroads and heading in the direction of their first losing season since 2000.

The team's inactivity at yesterday's trade deadline could signal that Belichick and Co. still believe this season is salvageable. It could also simply mean they didn't have anyone to tango with.

ESPN's Football Power Index has the Pats in line to earn the 12th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, so what would you like to see from the remainder of this season?