Drive Poll – Red Sox 2021 Predictions: Team Success

Just one day remains until the first pitch of the 2021 MLB season. So far in our Red Sox prediction polls, you all have decided that Xander Bogaerts will lead the team in average and J.D. Martinez will lead the team in home runs.

Yesterday, Eduardo Rodriguez claimed 40% of the vote for who you think will lead the team in wins, 63.6% said Tanner Houck will start more games than Chris Sale and 41.7% said Matt Barnes will be the team's most reliable bullpen arm.

Now, it's time to let us know how you think the team as a whole will fare in the 2021 season.