Drive Poll – Should Belichick Make This Trade For Deshaun Watson?

Bill Barnwell, a senior writer for ESPN, has listed the New England Patriots as the 5th-likeliest trade destination for disgruntled Houston Texans' star QB Deshaun Watson this off-season. It is worth noting that Miami is 1st on Barnwell's list, while the New York Jets are 7th.

The deal to Barnwell has crafted to get Watson to New England is:

Patriots receive - Deshaun Watson and TE Kahale Warring.

Texans receive - #15 pick, a 3rd round compensatory pick in this year's draft, a 1st round pick in 2022, a 2nd round pick in 2023, J.C. Jackson and N'Keal Harry.

If you're Bill Belichick, do you make that move?