Drive Poll – Should Cam Still Be Pats’ QB?

It was another poor performance from New England Patriots QB Cam Newton in last night's 24-3 loss at the L.A. Rams.

Newton was 9-of-16 passing for 119 yards and a costly pick-6 before being benched with about 10 minutes left. Jarrett Stidham finished the game 5-of-7 for 27 yards and was under equal duress to what Newton was subject to throughout the evening.

In 12 games this season, Newton is 6-6 as the Pats' starter and has passed for 2172 yards (181 yards per game), 5 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's added 451 yards and 11 TD's rushing.

In the past five games, Newton has eclipsed 119 passing yards just once - when he threw for 365yds in the 27-20 loss at Houston - and has accounted for 118, 84, 69 and 119 yards vs. Baltimore, Arizona, the Chargers and the Rams, respectively.

Whether Stidham can do any better remains to be seen, but Belichick is adamant Cam is the guy. Does Newton still deserve to be the team's QB based solely on his play?