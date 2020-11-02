Drive Poll – Should The New England Patriots Tank?

It's hard to believe we've reached this point, but here we are. It's November 2nd, and seven games into the post-Tom Brady era the New England Patriots have just two wins.

At 2-5, the Pats are 3.5 games behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East, are tied for the 3rd-worst record in the AFC and have just a 10.1% chance of making the playoffs.

Are you still holding out hope they can right the ship and fight their way back into contention? Or would you like to see the Patriots lose as many games as possible from here on out so they can position themselves to strike big in the 2021 NFL Draft?